LaVar Ball posts animated video of him dunking on Trump

Outspoken college basketball dad LaVar Ball appeared eager to reignite his feud with President Trump on Thursday, posting an animated video of him dunking on an infuriated rendition of the president, along with the phrases "The Trump dunk” and “Stay in yo lane."

The video, which Ball posted to Twitter, depicts Trump attempting to defend a basketball hoop as Ball approaches, knocks the president over, and scores.

The cartoon Trump, visibly irate, then pulls out his cellphone – which is displaying two tweets purportedly from Fox News, as well as Ball’s video.

Ball made headlines in November when his son, UCLA guard LiAngelo Ball, was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from high-end stores in China along with two other UCLA student athletes.

The elder Ball and Trump have engaged in a public war of words since the three players returned from China. Ball minimized Trump's involvement in winning the players' release and Trump tweeted in response that he should have left the players in China in jail. The men's exchanges escalated from there.

The younger Ball, along with freshmen Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, have been barred from all team activities as part of their suspension.

LaVar Ball announced earlier this week that his son would withdraw from UCLA to prepare to enter the NBA.

The president has not responded to Ball’s tweet. In November, rapper Eminem expressed frustration that Trump did not respond to a five-minute freestyle rap he recorded bashing the president.

"I was and still am extremely angry,” Eminem told Shade 45. “I can’t stand that motherf***er. I feel like he’s not paying attention to me. I was kind of waiting for him to say something and for some reason, he didn’t say anything.”

