FBI director Christopher Wray testifies before House Judiciary Committee -- live blog
FBI director Christopher Wray will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
Follow Fox News' live blog below. Mobile users click here.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
FBI director Christopher Wray will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
Follow Fox News' live blog below. Mobile users click here.