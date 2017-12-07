Al Franken Senate resignation sparks reaction from politicians, celebrities

Sen. Al Franken announced Thursday that he will resign from the Senate "in the coming weeks" following multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The Minnesota Democrat quit a day after new allegations brought the number of accusers to at least eight, prompting some Democratic colleagues to call for his resignation.

Celebrities and politicians took to Twitter to weigh in on the news. Read their reactions below.

Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee called Franken's speech "stunning."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., released a statement on Twitter following Franken's annoucement.

Ann Coulter also tweeted about Franken's decision to step down.

Ari Fleischer, who served as the White House Press Secretary for George W. Bush, also tweeted about Franken.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, "...because I'm good enough, I'm smart enough, and God-darnit people like me. #Franken."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted, "We have a president who acknowledged on tape that he assaulted women. I would hope that he pays attention to what's going on and think about resigning."

"Silicon Valley" Kumail Nanjani tweeted, "Al Franken resigns. Finally, we are free of all sexual predators in the U.S. government."

Actress Amber Tamblyn tweeted, "If you’ve made an effort calling for Franken to resign yet Roy Moore wins the Alabama election, you are part of the problem. Ask yourselves who you’ve called, who you’ve written, who you’ve bulldozed to get Moore out. Ask yourself what you’ve done lately to stop him."

“Senator Franken made the right decision today,” Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party Chairman Ken Martin said as part of a statement. “He has been a tireless and strong progressive leader on behalf of Minnesotans in Washington, but that in no way excuses his behavior toward the women who came forward. His resignation today is an important part of the healing process.”

“Today Senator Franken acknowledged that he could no longer serve in the Senate and resigned,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., said in a lengthy statement. “As he and I discussed yesterday, this is the right decision.”

“I am pleased Senator Franken made the right decision for the great state of Minnesota and our country,” Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said in a statement. “Elected officials hold the trust of the constituents they represent, and it is crucial we cherish and honor that trust. I am hopeful this will move our society towards better behavior.”

National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Michael McAdams said in a statement, “The NRSC is confident Republicans will be able to win this soon-to-be vacant Senate seat come November, and look forward to expanding our Senate Majority.”

Fox News' Matt Finn and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.