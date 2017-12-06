Dem Rep. Al Green forces Trump impeachment vote in House

A liberal Texas congressman who has repeatedly called for removing the president from office is forcing an up or down vote Wednesday in the House on impeaching President Trump.

“As I have said before, this is not about Democrats, it is about democracy,” Democratic Rep. Al Green wrote in a memo to his colleagues on the effort. “It is not about Republicans, it is about the fate of our Republic. May everyone vote their conscience knowing that history will judge us all.”

The symbolic vote is all but certain to fail in the Republican-controlled House. It could also put some Democrats in competitive districts in a tough spot, as it puts them on the record on the question of impeachment.

Green has discussed his intention to impeach Trump since last spring. In October, Green filed impeachment articles that nearly forced a vote -- until House Democratic leaders persuaded him to abandon the effort.

At the time, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called the effort "pathetic.”

Reviving that effort, Green shared information on the impeachment process, the history of impeachment efforts and the nature of his charges.

Green’s memo didn’t allege “obstruction of justice” or reference the ongoing investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign’s connection with Russia.

Instead, Green highlighted Trump’s supposed association with “White Nationalism, Neo-Nazism and Hate,” as well as “Inciting Hatred and Hostility,” as offenses worthy of impeachment.

“Friends, whether we like it or not, we now have a bigot in the White House who incites hatred and hostility,” Green wrote in a letter.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has insisted that any impeachment effort should be put on hold until there is evidence of an impeachable offense.

Fox News’ Mike Emanuel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.