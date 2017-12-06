Aide accuses Franken of trying to force a kiss and saying it was his 'right'

Another woman is accusing Sen. Al Franken of forcibly trying to kiss her – this time after a taping of his radio show in 2006.

The woman, who spoke to Politico, claims the Minnesota Democrat pursued her after her boss had left and she was collecting her things. The woman was in her 20s at the time.

The accuser, who was not identified, said Franken tried to kiss her but that she ducked. Franken, a former "Saturday Night Live" performer who was a host on the now-defunct "Air America" radio network at the time, allegedly followed up by telling her it was his “right as an entertainer.”

“He was between me and the door and he was coming at me to kiss me,” she told Politico. “It was very quick and I think my brain had to work really hard to be like ‘Wait, what is happening?’ But I knew whatever was happening was not right and I ducked.

“I was really startled by it and I just sort of booked it toward the door and he said, ‘It’s my right as an entertainer.”

Franken strongly denies the accusations.

“This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous,” Franken said. “I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation.”

Pressure has been mounting on Franken to resign from office as the number of women accusing the lawmaker of groping them grows.

Franken, the second-term senator who was accused last month by Los Angeles radio personality LeeAnn Tweeden of groping her during a 2006 USO tour, has since been rocked with claims from women who say he grabbed their butts or breasts while posing for photos at events including the Minnesota State Fair.

A total of six women have now accused Franken of unwanted touching.

Lindsay Menz, 33, of Frisco, Texas, told CNN last month she was groped by Franken in 2010 at the Minnesota State Fair. Franken, she said, pulled her close when her husband offered to snap a cell phone photo of them, and “as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear," Menz said. "It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek."

Then last week, 41-year-old Army veteran Stephanie Kemplin, of Maineville, Ohio, told CNN Franken groped her in Kuwait during a 2003 USO tour, before Franken was a senator. Kemplin said Franken cupped her breast as they posed for a photo.

Two other women have alleged to media outlets that Franken groped them but have requested anonymity.

For his part, Franken has apologized for the earlier incidents, but has shown no signs of plans to give up his seat.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.