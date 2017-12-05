RNC to support Roy Moore in Senate race after cutting fundraising ties weeks ago

The Republican National Committee is once again supporting embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore after President Donald Trump formally endorsed him Monday, a senior RNC official told Fox News Monday.

Despite losing the backing of many top Republicans, Moore was praised by Trump who said that Republicans would need his vote “on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more.”

Moore later tweeted his thanks saying he’s looking “forward to fighting alongside the President to #MAGA.”

The White House also announced that Trump had spoken by phone with Moore to formally endorse his candidacy.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Monday that the two had "a positive call."

The RNC’s reversal was first reported by Breitbart News.

The RNC announced three weeks ago that it was severed its fundraising ties to Moore following allegations that he'd molested two teenagers when he was in his 30s.

Former governor of Massachusetts and former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney took to Twitter on Monday to express his disapproval.

Moore fired back with a tweet of his own, saying Romney “doesn’t care about the truth anymore.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.