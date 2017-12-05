Mueller's Russia probe spent nearly $7M in first few months

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office revealed Tuesday that the first few months of his Russia investigation cost taxpayers a total of nearly $7 million.

The sum includes $3.2 million in direct investigation expenses covering things like pay, supplies and rent; $1.7 million was for salary and benefits.

Then there are the $3.5 in “indirect expenses,” covering expenses like agents working on raids or interviews and other government contractors. The office said those expenses would have been incurred “irrespective of the existence of the SCO.“

The report covers the period from May 17, the date of Mueller's appointment, through Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year.

According to the Justice Department, the budget was approved by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“The Statement reflects the Special Counsel’s spending within the approved budget. Consistent with past practice, the Statement showing actual spending is being made public today," the DOJ said.

The agency plans to release an update on expenses after March 31, 2018.

The new figures show more than $223,000 was spent on travel-related expenses. Despite the international focus of Mueller's probe, only about $2,800 was spent on actual travel costs. The rest was spent on the relocation of Justice Department employees temporarily assigned to the expanding investigation, the report shows.

So far, the special counsel has charged four people as part of the investigation including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

