Trump urges investors who lost money after 'false' ABC, Brian Ross report to sue network

President Trump argued Sunday that a recent story by ABC News reporter Brian Ross was so “false and dishonest” that it caused the stock market to drop 350 points and that investors who lost money as a result should sue the network for damages.

“People who lost money when the Stock Market went down 350 points based on the False and Dishonest reporting of Brian Ross of @ABC News (he has been suspended), should consider hiring a lawyer and suing ABC for the damages this bad reporting has caused - many millions of dollars!” Trump tweeted.

The Dow Jones average on Friday morning indeed plunged by 350 points after Ross incorrectly reported that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was going to testify that Trump, as a presidential candidate, directed Flynn to contact Russian officials, amid federal investigations into whether Moscow and the Trump campaign colluded in the race.

However, the Dow, a major stock market index, regained most of its early Friday loses and finished just 41 points down when the markets closed for business.

Ross issued a correction, and was suspended for four weeks without pay for the error.

Trump, since his winning presidential campaign, has been critical of reporting by ABC and other major newsgathering organizations, calling many of their stories “fake news.”