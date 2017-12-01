White House confident they have votes to pass Senate GOP tax plan

The White House and a top Senate Republican said Friday they have 50 senators locked in for the Republican tax reform bill which could hit the floor for a final vote in a matter of hours, as key holdouts announced their support.

While GOP leaders are still seeking additional support, 50 votes is enough to get the historic tax plan across the finish line in the chamber.

“Republican Senators are working hard to pass the biggest Tax Cuts in the history of our Country. The Bill is getting better and better. This is a once in a generation chance. Obstructionist Dems trying to block because they think it is too good and will not be given the credit!” President Trump tweeted early Friday.

A senior White House official said they believe they have 50 votes, while describing it as an ugly process.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the No. 2 Senate Republican, also said Friday they are "confident in the 50" and are trying to build on that, the Associated Press reported.

If they reach 50 votes exactly, Vice President Pence would be needed to break a tie.

Unclear is which way Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., will vote on the floor.

Corker and Flake, who both announced they would not seek re-election when their terms expire in 2018, have positioned themselves as top GOP critics of President Trump, and a source close to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office told Fox News the two moderates are not a firm ‘yea.’

MCCAIN TO VOTE FOR SENATE TAX REFORM BILL

But McConnell, R-Ky., was able to garner the support of a handful of key GOP senators.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., initially was the first Republican senator to oppose the tax reform package -- but Friday, Johnson’s spokesman told Fox News he flipped to a “yes” vote. Johnson’s support came after negotiating an improved treatment for pass-through entities, which account for about 95 percent of U.S. businesses.

“There’s a lot of work to be done to reconcile the treatment of pass-throughs in the Senate and House bills, and I am glad to have received assurances I will have a seat at the table during those negotiations,” Johnson said in a statement Friday.

SENATE GOP REWRITES BILL IN EFFORT TO WIN OVER DEFICIT HAWKS

According to Johnson’s office, under the agreement, the deduction for pass-through businesses will increase from 17.4 to 23 percent, and additional steps are expected to be taken to ease the transition for businesses to different statuses.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., also initially wavered on the bill, but said he would vote in favor on Friday on “Fox & Friends.” Pence hosted Daines, along with Flake, Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and David Perdue, R-Ga., for dinner Thursday night to discuss tax reform, and seemingly pulled Daines over the line.

But GOP leadership was optimistic the tax bill would pass beginning early Thursday when key votes -- Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska -- announced their support.

“I believe this legislation, though far from perfect, would enhance American competitiveness, boost the economy, and provide long-overdue tax relief for middle-class families,” McCain said in a statement Thursday.

Republicans only have two votes to spare in the Senate, where they hold a 52-48 edge.

McConnell invited members to a meeting Friday morning to review potential substitute amendments, and will move to debate on the Senate floor, followed by what the leader’s office is calling a vote-a-rama.

Fox News' Blake Burman and Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.