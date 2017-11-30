Senate Republicans delay tax reform bill after hitting deficit obstacle

Senate Republicans held off voting on their tax reform legislation Thursday evening after a few key members balked at its deficit impact, planning to revise the bill late into the night and regroup Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Thursday evening that the next roll call vote would be Friday morning.

The delay came after Republicans discarded their plan to implement a "debt trigger" for their plan in a Senate floor confab. After being told that the mechanism would run afoul of Senate rules, they began hashing out other ways to raise hundreds of billions of dollars of revenue.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and others are seeking even greater revenue offsets after an official congressional analysis released Thursday found that the bill would increase deficits by $1 trillion over 10 years, even accounting for faster economic growth.