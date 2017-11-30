Mike Pompeo is rumored pick for secretary of state: What to know about him

CIA director Mike Pompeo may soon have a new role within the Trump administration as the nation’s top diplomat.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to step down from his role in January, sources have told Fox News. Pompeo could be tapped to fill his slot.

Read on for a look at the man who could soon be leading the State Department.

What do we know about his resume?

Pompeo went to West Point. He graduated first in his class “and served as a cavalry officer patrolling the Iron Curtain before the fall of the Berlin Wall,” his CIA bio says.

He was in the Army from 1986 - 1991, before graduating from Harvard Law School in 1994, according to his Congress bio page.

Pompeo set up a company called Thayer Aerospace and was its chief executive officer for more than a decade, according to the CIA, before he was president of a company that sold equipment for oil fields called Sentry International.

What do we know about his political career?

A Republican, Pompeo represented Kansas’ 4th congressional district from Jan. 3, 2011 until Jan. 23, 2017, when he was sworn in as CIA director.

While in Congress, he was part of the House Select Benghazi Committee, which probed the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya.

The panel's final report in summer 2016 sharply criticized the Obama administration for a series of mistakes but produced no new evidence pointing to wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton, who was secretary of state at the time.

Pompeo and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, however, issued a separate report slamming Clinton and the Obama administration. Pompeo told reporters that Hillary Clinton was “morally reprehensible.”

Pompeo has also heavily criticized the Iran nuclear deal and said that Edward Snowden should receive the death penalty.

He also co-penned an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal in Jan. 2016.

“Congress should pass a law re-establishing collection of all metadata, and combining it with publicly available financial and lifestyle information into a comprehensive, searchable database," it said. “Legal and bureaucratic impediments to surveillance should be removed.”

The Senate voted to confirm Pompeo 66-32 on Jan. 23. His appoinment was opposed by thirty Democrats and Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.

What are some other things I should know?

The CIA director often briefs the president.

"I'm with the president nearly every day," he told MSNBC earlier this year. "We have 35 or 40 minutes on his schedule - that almost always runs long, which is great."

In the same interview, Pomepo said that Trump "is a serious consumer of the product that the intelligence community delivers and I appreciate that, because I think it informs how he thinks about the world."

In October, Pompeo said that U.S. intelligence agencies had concluded that Russian interference in last year's election did not affect the outcome.

However, the assessment said the intelligence agencies "did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election." The CIA said Pompeo wasn't trying to distort the formal assessment.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.