Trump rallies for tax reform in Missouri: ‘The eyes of the world now turn to the United States Senate’

President Trump on Wednesday traveled to Missouri to rally support for the tax overhaul making its way through Congress, as senators gear up to vote on the White House’s top legislative priority in the coming days.

“Now comes the moment of truth,” the president said during a rally in St. Louis. “In the coming days, the American people will learn which politicians are part of the swamp and which politicians want to drain the swamp.”

His speech came as the Senate was preparing to cast a procedural vote Wednesday on the tax package. Earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate "will vote to begin debate on this once-in-a-generation opportunity to reform our tax code so it works for the middle class."

“The eyes of the world now turn to the United States Senate,” Trump said. “A successful vote in the Senate this week will bring us one giant step closer to delivering a big victory to the American people.”

Speaking at the St. Charles Convention Center on Wednesday, the president said he is working to “help push our plan for historic tax cuts right across the finish line.” He said the passage of the bill would be the “beginning of the next great chapter for the American worker.”

“A vote to cut taxes is a vote to put America first again,” the president said in St. Louis. “We want to do that, we want to put America first again. It's time to take care of our workers, to protect our communities and to rebuild our great country.”

He took aim at Missouri’s Democratic senator, Claire McCaskill, a top Republican target in the 2018 midterm elections.

“Senator Claire McCaskill -- have you ever heard of her? -- is doing you a tremendous disservice,” Trump said. “She wants your taxes to go up. She's weak on crime. She's weak on borders. She's weak on illegal immigration. And she's weak on the military. Other than that, I think she's doing a fantastic job.”

Critics say both the House and Senate versions will disproportionately help the wealthy and corporations.

But Trump on Wednesday argued some super wealthy people – including himself – won’t like everything in the bill.

“We're also going to eliminate tax breaks and complex loopholes taken advantage of by the wealthy… I think my accountants are going crazy right now,” he said.

He added: “It's all right. Hey, look, I'm president. I don't care. I don't care anymore. I don't care. Some of my wealthy friends care. Me, I don't care. This is a higher calling.”

Trump’s speech came a day after the Senate Budget Committee advanced a sweeping tax package to the full Senate, handing Republican leaders a victory as they try to pass the nation's first tax overhaul in 31 years. But the bill still faces hurdles in the Senate, where Republicans have just two votes to spare in their 52-48 edge over Democrats.

“If they send it to my desk, I promise all of the people in this room, my friends, so many friends in this room -- a great state -- I promise you I will sign it,” Trump said. “I promise. I will not veto that bill. There will be no veto.”

