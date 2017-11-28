Temporary restraining order to stop Trump's pick for CFPB is denied

In a victory for the Trump White House, a temporary restraining order to halt the president's pick for acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFBP), Mick Mulvaney, was denied by a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Timothy Kelly ruled in favor of Trump in his effort to appoint White House budget director Mulvaney to lead the bureau, the nation's top financial watchdog agency.

CONSUMER AGENCY OFFICIAL SUES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OVER ITS LEADERSHIP

A lawsuit was filed Sunday night by Leandra English, the federal official appointed to lead the bureau by its outgoing director, Richard Cordray, against the president and Mulvaney.

The suit requested a declaratory judgment and a temporary restraining order to block Mulvaney from taking over the agency.

The leadership of the bureau had been thrown into chaos over the weekend after Cordray resigned and appointed English as his successor. Both Mulvaney and English claimed to be the rightful acting director.

English cited the Dodd-Frank Act, which created the CFPB. She said that as deputy director, she became the acting director under the law and argued that the federal law the White House contends supports Trump's appointment of Mulvaney doesn't apply when another statute designates a successor.

Mulvaney, a former congressman, has called the agency a "joke" and an example of bureaucracy run amok. He is expected to dismantle much of what the bureau has done.

A new director for the CFPB must be confirmed by the Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.