White House's holiday display includes 53 Christmas trees, and honors for the military

The White House officially began the 2017 holiday season Monday morning as first lady Melania Trump unveiled Christmas, Hanukkah and other seasonal decorations throughout the house.

Trump chose to honor the White House's 200-year-old tradition of celebrating the winter holidays, and this year's theme is called "Time-Honored Traditions." White House Christmas parties date back to 1800 when President John Adams and his wife, Abigail Adams, hosted the first soiree.

The first lady personally selected every detail in this year's displays. More than 150 volunteers from 29 states spent the past week for a total of 1,600 hours decking the halls and placed 1,000 feet of garland around each room's fireplace, mantles, and doorways.

About 70 of Trump's signature Christmas wreaths and 53 Christmas trees were on display throughout the state floor and lower level of the building. Around 18,000 feet of Christmas lights and 12,000 ornaments were placed, including gold ornaments with each of the 50 states' names engraved on them.