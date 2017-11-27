Melania Trump slams 'salacious' Vanity Fair for saying she didn't want to be first lady

Melania Trump's spokeswoman slammed a “salacious” report Monday that suggested she did not want to be first lady, calling the editorial decision “shameful.”

In an article published by Vanity Fair on Sunday, an anonymous "friend" of Mrs. Trump reportedly told the magazine that Melania did not want to be first lady “come hell or high water,” and that she didn’t expect to rise to her role.

The first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, ripped the article as “false” in a written statement on Monday.

“Once again part of the liberal media, this time Vanity Fair, has written a story riddled with unnamed sources and false assertions,” Grisham said. “As a magazine tailored to women it is shameful that they continue to write salacious and false stories meant to demean Mrs. Trump, rather than focus on her positive work as First Lady and as a supportive wife and mother.”

Grisham added: “As has been stated on the record many times before, she is honored by her role.”

Melania Trump's office has often battled criticism in the press and elsewhere over relatively routine first lady functions and actions -- ranging from her donation of Dr. Seuss books to a Massachusetts elementary school to her fashion choices in meetings with world leaders and visits to hurricane-ravaged areas.

The Vanity Fair article comes as Mrs. Trump helps oversee the decoration of the White House for her first holiday season as first lady.