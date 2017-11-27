McCain blasts Clinton's post-election memoir: 'You've got to move on'

Sen. John McCain is blasting Hillary Clinton for penning a memoir so soon after her stunning defeat in the 2016 presidential election while also noting that her problem is “she doesn’t have anything to do.”

“What's the f------ point? Keep the fight up?” McCain, R-Ariz., says in suggesting in an interview with Esquire published Monday that Clinton erred in writing “What Happened” when she did and then going on a media blitz to promote it.

“History will judge that campaign, and it’s always a period of time before they do," the senator told writer David Usborne. "You’ve got to move on. This is Hillary’s problem right now: She doesn’t have anything to do.”

McCain, 81, who is being treated for brain cancer, told the magazine that he resisted the temptation to immediately set the record straight about his 2008 loss to Barrack Obama.

“You’ve got to understand that you can’t rewrite history,” he said. “One of the almost irresistible impulses you have when you lose is to somehow justify why you lost and how you were mistreated: ‘I did the right thing! I did!’ The hardest thing to do is to just shut up.”

Clinton published her tell-all in September.

In it, she holds herself partly responsible for her upset loss to Donald Trump.

"I go back over my own shortcomings and the mistakes we made,” she wrote. “I take responsibility for all of them. You can blame the data, blame the message, blame anything you want -- but I was the candidate. It was my campaign. Those were my decisions.”

But she also casts blame on her Democratic rival Bernie Sanders for his attacks on her during the primary, former FBI Director James Comey for his handling of the investigation into her private emails and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the hacking of her campaign manager’s emails.