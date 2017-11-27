John McCain: 'The hardest thing to do is just shut up'

Sen. John McCain suggested in a new interview that Hillary Clinton should have waited before writing her book about her lost presidential campaign, and said he learned after his own loss that it's best to simply stop talking.

“One of the almost irresistible impulses you have when you lose is to somehow justify why you lost and how you were mistreated: ‘I did the right thing! I did!’' he told Esquire in an interview. "The hardest thing to do is to just shut up."

McCain said Clinton seems to have given in to the temptation to quickly write her book out of boredom, and to keep nitpicking the 2016 vote that gave Donald Trump the White House.

"What’s the f------ point? Keep the fight up?" he asked. "History will judge that campaign, and it's always a period of time before they do."



