Former Trump administration officials, from Comey to Cordray

Richard Cordray, who was appointed to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by former President Barack Obama, announced earlier this month that he would retire by November’s end.

In his official resignation Friday, Cordray launched the relatively young government agency into a bureaucratic tug-of-war over just who will replace him. Cordray elevated his chief of staff into a position to take over the CFPB; President Trump named Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney to the spot.

There has been a growing number of people who have left the Trump administration in just its first year – a group that includes former press secretary Sean Spicer, F.B.I. director James Comey and chief strategist Steve Bannon. Read on for a running list of who has left the White House since Trump took office.

Sally Yates

Taking over as acting attorney general following the departure of Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, 57, was removed from her position on January 30.

Yates refused to enforce Trump’s controversial travel ban and issued a memo to the Justice Department not to defend the executive order.

Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn, Trump’s embattled national security adviser, resigned on February 13 after it was revealed that he apparently lied about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador.

“I have nothing to be ashamed for and everything to be proud of,” Flynn, 58, told Fox News at the time.

Preet Bharara

Manhattan federal prosecutor Preet Bharara, 49, was fired on March 11 after he declined to willingly resign from his job.

The Justice Department said in March that attorneys general who were holdovers from the Obama administration needed to resign. Bharara refused to do so.

“I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired,” Bharara tweeted. “Being the US Attorney in [the Southern District of New York] will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life.”

Katie Walsh

Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh resigned on March 30 after a Trump-backed health care bill failed to make it through the House, according to The Associated Press.

She left the White House to join the pro-Trump nonprofit America First Policies.

Walsh came to the White House after serving in the Republican National Committee under then-chairman Reince Priebus.

James Comey

Trump abruptly fired former F.B.I. Director James Comey in a brief letter on May 9, saying that Comey could not “effectively lead” the bureau any longer.

Trump repeatedly criticized Comey’s handling of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s personal email server, and Comey said after his firing that he felt uncomfortable by comments Trump made about the F.B.I.’s investigation into Flynn.

Comey, 56, reportedly was speaking to employees in Los Angeles when news of his ousting came across the television. At the time, according to reports, Comey thought it was a prank.

Michael Dubke

While former White House Communications Director Michael Dubke, 47, tendered his resignation quietly on May 18, he stayed on with the administration until after the president’s first foreign trip.

He said that he resigned due to “personal” reasons.

Walter Shaub

Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub Jr. announced on July 6 that he was resigning from his job after clashing with Trump. His final date in office was July 19.

In his position, Shaub, 46, was often at odds with the Trump administration, particularly when it came to Trump’s business dealings.

Shaub joined the Campaign Legal Center, an organization in Washington that mostly focuses on violations of campaign finance law.

Sean Spicer

After the hiring of Anthony Scaramucci, White House press secretary Sean Spicer, 46, announced his resignation on July 21.

Michael Short

White House assistant press secretary Michael Short resigned on July 25 after Scaramucci informed Politico of his intent to fire him.

“This is the problem with the leaking,” Scaramucci reportedly told reporters. “This is actually a terrible thing. Let’s say I’m firing Michael Short today. The fact that you guys know about it before he does really upsets me as a human being and as a Roman Catholic.”

Short eventually resigned later in the day, saying it was a “a privilege to serve” Trump.

Reince Priebus

Trump announced Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff on July 28 – effectively ousting Reince Priebus.

The replacement of Preibus, 45, as chief of staff came amid tensions between he and then-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Anthony Scaramucci

The announcement of Anthony Scaramucci, 53, as the White House communications director on July 21 set into motion a big shakeup in White House staff, resulting in the resignations of press secretary Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus.

But Scaramucci himself lasted only 10 days in the White House. He was reportedly removed at the request of new White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Kelly was sworn in as chief of staff just hours before Scaramucci was removed.

Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon was removed from his position as White House chief strategist on Aug. 18.

The Breitbart News chief joined Trump's presidential campaign and was later appointed to a senior adviser role after Trump won the election.

Bannon, the 64-year-old hardcore populist, had become increasingly isolated inside the White House following John Kelly's appointment as chief of staff, sources inside the White House and outside advisers recently told Fox News.

Questions about Bannon’s future in the Trump administration abounded following the president’s controversial response to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va., during a white nationalist rally.

A White House aide told Fox News that Bannon’s ouster wasn’t sudden; he submitted his resignation in writing several weeks prior, the aide said.

Sebastian Gorka

The White House announced that Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to Trump, was no longer a part of the administration during a Friday evening news dump on Aug. 25.

White House officials told Fox News that Gorka, 47, did not resign but confirmed that he “no longer works” with the administration.

However, Gorka insisted to the Washington Examiner that he did actually resign.

A former Breitbart news editor, Gorka joined the Trump administration as a counterterrorism adviser and assisted with national security policy decisions alongside Bannon, according to White House sources.

Tom Price

Tom Price officially resigned from his post as Health and Human Services Secretary on Sept. 29, according to a statement released by press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The move came after Price received major criticism following reports of his use of private planes.

Price had promised to repay the government for the use of his costly flights and vowed never to take a private charter plane again while in his post as secretary. But Trump had suggested that he was still considering firing Price.

Richard Cordray

Richard Cordray effectively resigned from his post as the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Nov. 24 – setting off a fight between his former chief of staff and the White House over who will replace him.

Cordray’s resignation didn’t come as a surprise; he had previously said he would quit his job by the end of November. But many thought his resignation would set Trump up to appoint his own director of an agency that has been widely criticized by his administration and Republicans alike.

However, before his resignation, Cordray, 58, elevated his chief of staff Leandra English to the deputy director position – meaning she would become acting CFPB director after he quit. But the White House announced Mick Mulvaney, head of the Office of Management and Budget, as its interim director.

English filed a lawsuit in federal court Sunday asking for a temporary restraining order to block Mulvaney from taking over the bureau. Mulvaney showed up at the CFPB with doughnuts Monday morning.

Fox News' Kristin Brown and The Associated Press contributed to this report.