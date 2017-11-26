John Conyers steps down from House Judiciary Committee after sexual misconduct allegations

Michigan Rep. John Conyers will step down from his post as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee after multiple women came forward with sexual harassment allegations against the longtime lawmaker.

"After careful consideration and in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me, I have notified the Democratic leader of my request to step aside as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee during the investigation of these matters," Conyers said in a statement Sunday.

But Conyers continued to deny the allegations against him and said he would like to return as Judiciary Committee ranking member after the House Ethics Committee completes an investigation.

"I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger," Conyers said.