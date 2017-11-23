Michael Flynn lawyers cut ties with Trump legal team, report says

Attorneys for former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn have informed President Donald Trump's legal team that they can no longer discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian activities during the 2016 election campaign, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The move could indicate that Flynn's legal team either is cooperating with Mueller's investigators or is negotiating to do so.

The Times story, which cited four anonymous sources, reported that the president's attorneys have been bracing for Flynn to be indicted in recent weeks.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, resigned as national security adviser in February after admitting that he "inadvertently" gave top White House officials incomplete information about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Former FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress in June that Trump asked him to end the bureau's investigation into Flynn's conversations with Kislyak they day after Flynn's resignation, telling him, "I hope you can let this go." Trump fired Comey as FBI director in May.

In August, The Wall Street Journal reported that Mueller was investigating whether Flynn tried to obtain Hillary Clinton's deleted emails from Russian hackers.

Earlier this month, the Journal reported that Mueller was looking into a meeting where Flynn allegedly discussed a plan that would pay him and his son up to $15 million to kidnap a U.S.-based Muslim cleric and hand him over to Turkey's government.

Flynn's attorney's disputed the Journal report, calling the allegations "outrageous and prejudicial."

Click for more from The New York Times.