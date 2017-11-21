Despite Pelosi's opposition, Steyer taking impeachment campaign to Times Square

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer is taking his campaign to impeach President Donald Trump to Times Square, announcing Monday he will be putting up "large billboards" in the heart of Manhattan.

Steyer's has put $20 million into his campaign urging lawmakers to impeach Trump, with Steyer himself appearing in two television ads where he directly addresses the viewer about Trump as a threat to democracy and national security.

Now, in spite of Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) who don't support him, Steyer is bringing his campaign to one of the busiest destinations in the world.

"We’re putting a couple of large billboards in Times Square calling for the impeachment of the president," Steyer said Monday. "We legitimately feel that this is the huge issue in front of the American people that no one is standing up for what the overwhelming number of Americans think."

