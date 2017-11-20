Trump order on sanctuary cities permanently blocked by federal judge

A federal judge in California has blocked President Trump’s executive order to cut funding from sanctuary cities that don’t cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick issued the ruling Monday in lawsuits brought by San Francisco and Santa Clara counties. According to the judge, Trump can’t set new conditions on spending approved by Congress.

The judge had previously put a temporary hold on the executive order.

The Trump administration has appealed that decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

