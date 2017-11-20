Soros-tied donor network to ramp up efforts to elect left-wing prosecutors

The Democracy Alliance, a secretive leftwing dark money donor network whose members each direct hundreds of thousands in funding to progressive groups, are set to ramp up efforts to elect far-left prosecutors across the nation, according to documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

The documents, which were gathered from the Democracy Alliance's three-day fall investment conference last week at the posh La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, Calif., show that electing ultra-progressive prosecutors in cities across the country is of high importance to the deep-pocketed donors as part of their "resistance" efforts and 2018 strategy.

Closed events were held at the summit on issues ranging from using the state of California as a progressive template to expand elsewhere, to the "importance of prosecutor races."

"Progressive prosecutors are winning—from Florida to Pennsylvania, Texas to Illinois," a flier for a session reads. "Bold reform candidates have been propelled by movement players and driven record voter turnout of African Americans, Latinos, and Millennials—and are shifting the political narrative."

Liberal billionaire George Soros, a cofounder of the Democracy Alliance, was listed as a host for the event which shared an "early peek at more than 30 hot races" that overlap in key 2018 battlegrounds.

