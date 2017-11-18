GOP official in NH urges Bill Clinton’s name be dropped from state Democratic dinner

The head of the New Hampshire GOP on Friday urged the state’s Democratic Party chair to drop former President Bill Clinton’s name from a major fundraising event.

The push came as sexual misconduct allegations against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama and Democratic Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota have dominated media coverage -- in turn reviving debate over the longstanding allegations against the former president.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party on Friday held their annual Kennedy-Clinton Dinner, which is their main fall fundraising gala. The dinner is named after Clinton and former President John F. Kennedy.

Hours before the event, state Republican Party Chairwoman Jeanie Forrester took aim at the New Hampshire Democratic dinner.

“Tonight, New Hampshire Democrats will gather to honor the President Clinton. At a time when Harvey Weinstein and Senator Al Franken have had credible allegations of sexual assault, and as liberals across the country start to finally denounce Bill Clinton for his past lewd behavior, the New Hampshire Democrats should immediately denounce and remove the name of a sexual predator from their main fundraising dinner,” Forrester wrote.

Asked by Fox News if the state Democratic party should have a conversation about taking Clinton’s name off the dinner, party Chairman Raymond Buckley said, “I think it would be an interesting conversation right after we see the resignation of Donald Trump.”

Asked again, Buckley responded that “I think that once we see the Republican Party really stand up and represent the real values of America, I think we can have a number of other conversations about other officials. But right now this country, this world, is under assault by Donald Trump and that’s really the most pressing issue.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, multiple women accused Trump of past sexual misconduct, harassment and assault. Trump repeatedly denied the claims. And weeks before last year’s election, a leaked “Access Hollywood” recording from a decade earlier that showed Trump bragging about groping women nearly derailed his campaign.

No other state party officials or Democratic activists at the dinner wanted to talk on the record about whether Clinton’s name should be removed from the dinner. But the issue could possibly come up when the state party holds a major meeting early next month.

Conservative news outlets have for years targeted Clinton over his affair with Monica Lewinsky and the allegations of sexual assault by women such as Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey.

But Thursday, a prominent Democrat questioned Clinton’s behavior. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand of New York said she believed that Clinton should have stepped down from the presidency over the allegations he faced.