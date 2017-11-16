Schumer calls for ethics probe of Al Franken amid groping allegations

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called for an ethics probe of Sen. Al Franken in the wake of allegations that he groped and kissed a Los Angeles TV host without her consent, as fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill condemned the Minnesota senator.

“Sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated,” Schumer, D-N.Y. said in a statement Thursday. “I hope and expect that the Ethics Committee will fully investigate this troubling incident as they should with any credible allegation of sexual harassment.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., first called for the ethics probe, and encouraged Schumer to do the same.

“As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter,” McConnell said on Thursday. “I hope the Democratic Leader will join me on this. Regardless of party, harassment and assault are completely unacceptable –in the workplace or anywhere else.”

Other Democrats joined Schumer in condemning Franken, D-Minn.

“I’m shocked and concerned,” Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said. “The behavior described is completely unacceptable. Comedy is no excuse for inappropriate conduct, and I believe there should be an ethics investigation.”

The allegations facing Franken come in the wake of several others hitting the political world this week.

Alabama Republican Senate hopeful Roy Moore is accused of sexually assaulting and making unwanted advances toward teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Senate Republicans have rallied together and called for Moore to end his Senate campaign, though Moore denies the claims.