Al Franken accuser hints at possible second victim

The woman who accused Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., of sexual assault in 2006 said she had reason to believe there may be at least one other victim.

"People make mistakes, I'm not calling for him to step down," she said in an interview. "That's not my place to say that, if I'm the only one that's come out and said 'Senator Franken's done something to me.' But if there are other women who've come out ..."

"I haven't returned a phone call. I've gotten a phone call from a woman. I've only gotten a message and that said that something similar's happened to her and I haven't opened it yet," she added.

On Thursday morning, Leeann Tweeden released a story alleging sexual assault by Franken. Her piece included a photo of Franken grabbing her breasts while she appeared to be asleep. She wrote that the incident took place in 2006 during a USO tour with him in the Middle East.

