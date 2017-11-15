Trump halts speech to sip water, sparks Marco Rubio flashback

In his first public speech since returning from a trip to Asia, President Trump made a splash at the White House on Wednesday.

The president halted his speech to take a sip from a water bottle while discussing his 13-day trip — something for which he previously poked fun at Sen. Marco Rubio.

“I am pleased that since January of this year, Japanese companies have announced investments in the United States worth more than $8 billion, 17,000 jobs,” Trump remarked, before interrupting himself to look for water. “They don’t have water, that’s OK.”

Finding the water near the podium, he drank from the plastic bottle — and Rubio noticed.

“Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time,” Rubio tweeted.

In February 2013, Rubio — while giving a rebuttal to President Obama’s State of the Union address — paused mid-speech to take a gulp from a water bottle.

Politicians, along with comedians from the likes of "Saturday Night Live," mocked the senator, and before he was president, Trump took a jab at him too, tweeting: “Next time Marco Rubio should drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle—would have much less negative impact.”

Trump also poked fun at Rubio’s gaffe while on the presidential campaign trail, tossing water to a Texas crowd in imitation of the Florida senator. “It’s Rubio!” Trump said to a cheering crowd.