Senate Republicans slip in ObamaCare repeal into tax bill

Senate Republicans confirmed to Fox Business on Tuesday that they will include a provision in their tax proposal that would repeal ObamaCare.

Republicans said they would use the money to pay for GOP legislation that cuts corporate taxes and individual rates.

The renewal of the failed effort to repeal ObamaCare came one day after President Trump applied pressure on GOP lawmakers to include the repeal in their tax overhaul legislation.

Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Tom Cotton of Arkansas had pushed for the repeal in the tax bill, just months after GOP efforts to dismantle the 2010 health care law had collapsed in the Senate.

"Repealing the mandate pays for more tax cuts for working families and protects them from being fined by the IRS for not being able to afford insurance that Obamacare made unaffordable in the first place," Cotton said in a statement.

Minority Democrats on the Finance panel exploded with anger when word came of the Republicans' move.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said it "will cause millions to lose their health care and millions more to lose their premiums."

Meanwhile, the House version, which is expected to pass Thursday, does not currently include repeal of the mandate, which requires most people to buy insurance coverage or face a fine.

