Roy Moore fights new sexual assault accusations as woman claims abuse at 16

Another woman in Alabama stepped forward Monday claiming that U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore groped her and attempted to push her head toward his “crotch” when she was 16, delivering a statement to the media moments after the Republican called the accusations against him a “witch hunt.”

Beverly Young Nelson spoke out Monday alongside attorney Gloria Allred, alleging that when she was working as a waitress in Alabama, Moore -- then the district attorney for Etowah County -- touched her in his car behind the restaurant where she worked.

ROY MOORE BLASTS MCCONNELL, WAPO, AS CALLS TO LEAVE SENATE RACE GROW

In a statement sent out ahead of Monday’s news conference, Moore’s campaign stated that the allegations were part of a “witch hunt against a man who has had an impeccable career for over 30 years and has always been known as a man of high character.”

The statement continued, “Let it be understood: the truth will come forward, we will pursue all legal options against these false claims and Judge Moore will be vindicated.”

Less than an hour after Nelson spoke, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Sen. Cory Gardner, said he believed those who have spoken out against Moore, “proving he is unfit to serve in the United States Senate and he should not run for office.” Gardner added that if Moore wins the election, “the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate.”

ROY MOORE SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS CONDEMNED BY GROWING NUMBER OF REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS

Nelson alleged that Moore, under the premise of giving her a ride home from her shift at the Old Hickory House in Gadsden, parked his car behind the restaurant, and allegedly started to put “his hands on my breasts” when she was a teenager.

Nelson said she tried to escape from Moore’s car, but he locked the doors and allegedly put his hands on her neck and tried to force her head “on his crotch.”

Nelson said she tried to fight Moore off as he tried to remove her shirt. Becoming visibly emotional, Nelson said: “I thought he was going to rape me.”

Nelson added that before she got out of the car, Moore gave up his sexual advances and told her, “You’re just a child. I am the district attorney of Etowah County, and if you tell anyone about this -- no one will believe you.”

Nelson is the fifth woman to accuse Moore of sexual misconduct. The Washington Post reported Thursday that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1979, which Moore said was “completely false.”

Nelson told reporters both she and her husband are strong supporters of President Trump, and that this has nothing to do with Democrats or Republicans, but rather her experiences with Moore from her teenage years.

ALABAMA PASTOR DEFENDS EMBATTLED US SENATE CANDIDATE ROY MOORE

To further prove her connection with Moore, Nelson displayed her high school yearbook signed by Moore: “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say “Merry Christmas” Christmas 1977 Love, Roy Moore D.A. 12-22-77.”

Following earlier accusations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for Moore to “step aside” in the Senate race against Democrat Doug Jones, and acknowledged the possibility of a write-in candidate.