Jeff Sessions mulls special counsel to probe Obama-era uranium deal

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering the creation of another special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton's relationship to an Obama-era deal that allowed Russia to buy an interest in uranium mined in the United States.

In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, the Justice Department outlined its interest in investigating a variety of issues, including the Uranium One deal, a reference to the Obama administration's approval of the 2010 sale of a Canadian mining company to Rosatom, a Russian nuclear power company, according to the New York Times. That company has access to uranium mined in the U.S., and it's being investigated by the House Intelligence Committee and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

A report from last month revealed that the FBI has evidence dating as far back as 2009 that nuclear industry officials from Russia had been involved in bribery, kickbacks, extortion, and money laundering that benefited Russian President Vladimir Putin's atomic energy project expansion with the U.S. The report also verified that Russians sent millions of dollars to a Clinton charitable foundation from 2009 to 2013 while Clinton was serving as secretary of state.

Sessions' letter said he wants to probe how the FBI had managed its investigation concerning Clinton’s private email server and allegations against the Clinton Foundation for misconduct.