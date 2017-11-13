Donald Trump Jr. corresponded with WikiLeaks before election, report says

President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., reportedly corresponded with WikiLeaks before the 2016 presidential election, but his attorneys have said they “have no concerns” about the documents.

According to a new report by The Atlantic on Monday, Trump Jr. received a private message from the WikiLeaks Twitter account on September 20, 2016.

“A PAC run anti-Trump site putintrump.org is about to launch,” WikiLeaks reportedly wrote. “The PAC is a recycled pro-Iraq war PAC. We have guessed the password. It is ‘putintrump.’ See ‘About’ for who is behind it. Any comments?”

According to The Atlantic, Trump Jr. replied, “Off the record I don’t know who that is, but I’ll ask around. Thanks.”

In a seperate October 2016 exchange, according to The Atlantic, WikiLeaks urged Trump Jr. to "comment on/push this story” about then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton wanting to “just drone” Julian Assange, the Wikileaks founder.

“Already did that earlier today,” Trump Jr. later allegedly replied. “It’s amazing what she can get away with.”

The messages obtained by The Atlantic were turned over to congressional investigators by Trump Jr.’s attorneys.

“Over the last several months, we have worked cooperatively with each of the committees and have voluntarily turned over thousands of documents in response to their requests,” Alan Futerfas, an attorney for Trump Jr., said in a statement.

“Putting aside the question as to why or by whom such documents, provided to Congress under promises of confidentiality, have been selectively leaked, we can say with confidence that we have no concerns about these documents and any questions raised about them have been easily answered in the appropriate forum.”

According to the report, the messages are part of a long correspondence between WikiLeaks and Trump Jr., though Trump Jr. reportedly ignored many of the messages.

President Trump’s attorney Ty Cobb told Fox News on Monday that he was not aware that Donald Trump Jr.’s attorneys provided these documents to congressional investigators, but said there is likely no legal issue, from what he knows of the documents.

Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange tweeted about the report on Monday, saying that the organization couldn't "confirm" the messages with Trump Jr.

Wikileaks "does not keep such records and the Atlantic's presentation is edited and clearly does not have the full context," Assange wrote.

This is not the first time that Trump Jr. has been in the spotlight, and has had his actions brought into question amid the larger probe into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates in the 2016 presidential election.

In June 2016, Trump Jr. accepted a now-highly scrutinized meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, after he allegedly was promised “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. The meeting was brokered by music publicist Rob Goldstone who promised the campaign dirt. Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, who was charged last month in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian collusion, also attended the meeting.

