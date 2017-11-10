Army officer at DMZ lends Sanders his jacket on cold day

A chivalrous Army officer reportedly lent his jacket to a chilly Sarah Sanders, press secretary to President Trump, during their unsuccessful attempted visit Wednesday to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.

The soldier, identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bobby Zizelman, was on the tarmac at U.S. Army Garrison Yongstan when Trump and his entourage tried to make a surprise visit to the DMZ, the Daily Mail said.

In what was reportedly a very cold morning, Zizelman, a helicopter test pilot whose role that day was to certify the helicopters Trump’s team would be flying on, offered his camouflage jacket to Sanders after he realized she didn’t have one.

Sanders was photographed wearing the jacket, which had the officer’s last name stitched on the front, as she spoke to reporters on the trip.

The trip to the DMZ was ultimately scrapped due to unrelenting fog that prohibited the team from flying to Observation Post Ouellette in the village of Panmunjom between North and South Korea.

The stop was an undisclosed portion of Trump’s trip across Asia. A senior administration official initially said Trump didn't plan to visit the DMZ prior to departing the U.S. but the traveling press pool was summoned earlier that day and told by Sanders they were heading out before the weather nixed the plans.