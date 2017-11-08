Danica Roem to be Virginia's first transgender state lawmaker, unseating bathroom bill sponsor

Democrat Danica Roem has been elected Virginia's first openly transgender lawmaker, defeating an incumbent candidate who sponsored an anti-transgender bathroom bill.

Roem, 33, a journalist, defeated longtime Del. Robert Marshall, 73, on Tuesday.

Marshall introduced a bill regulating bathroom use in government-owned buildings, which was killed in committee this year.

Roem ran on a platform of better transportation and infrastructure as well as increased teacher pay for the Prince William County district.

In an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday night, Roem said she's hoping to make Virginia more inclusive.

"So no matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship, who you love, how you identify or any other identity that you have, you should be celebrated because of who you are, not despite it," she said. "There won't be discriminatory legislation coming out of the 13th District."

Click for more from Washington Examiner.