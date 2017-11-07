Trump's Asia trip: Stops in Japan, China and beyond

President Trump is in South Korea Tuesday as part of a trip that will later take him to China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

"The president's trip will focus on three goals," National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters last week during a White House briefing. "First, strengthening international resolve to denuclearize North Korea. Second, promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Third, advance American prosperity through fair and reciprocal trade and economic practices."

"President Trump will reiterate the plain fact that North Korea threatens not just our allies South Korea, Japan and the U.S.," but, McMaster said, is also "a threat to the entire world."

McMaster also said that Trump "will continue to call on all responsible nations, especially those with the most influence over North Korea, to isolate the North Korean regime economically and politically."

Here’s what you should know about the president’s upcoming travels.

Hawaii

Trump left for the Aloha State on Friday. Trump was briefed by the U.S. Pacific Command and visited the memorial to the U.S.S. Arizona, a ship which sank during World War II.

Japan

The president played golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and world No. 4 golfer Hideki Matsuyama on Sunday.

Trump tweeted a video of him playing, writing, "Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people!"

Trump hosted Abe at Mar-A-Lago earlier this year and they golfed together at the time.

“Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP)” singer Pikotaro also shared photos of himself with Trump and Abe at a dinner on Facebook Monday.

Trump also met with families of Japanese abductees taken by North Korea on Monday, Reuters reported.

The White House said last month that Trump's activities in Japan would include meeting service members and bilateral meetings.

South Korea

Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in made a joint visit to Camp Humphreys, a military base about 40 miles south of Seoul, on Tuesday. Trump shook hands with American and Korean service members, and he and Moon had lunch with troops in a large mess hall.

The visit was intended to underscore the countries' ties and South Korea's commitment to contributing to its own defense.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump later attended a welcoming ceremony at South Korea's Blue House.

Trump also participated in bilateral meetings with Moon on Tuesday and went to a state dinner.

The president was expected to deliver a speech Wednesday at the National Assembly in Seoul and visit the national cemetey.

Trump's trip comes amid his escalating rhetoric and taunts against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the country's nuclear program.

In a recent speech at the United Nations, Trump said he would "totally destroy" the nation, if necessary. He also derided Kim as "little Rocket Man."

China

The president is going to Beijing Nov. 8 for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other events, the White House said.

Trump previously hosted Xi at Mar-a-Lago. Trump will likely speak with Xi about North Korea, as well as the U.S. trade deficit with China, during his time abroad.

"Melania and I look forward to being with President Xi & Madame Peng Liyuan in China in two weeks for what will hopefully be a historic trip!" Trump tweeted last month.

Vietnam

Trump is expected to make his way to Da Nang on Nov. 10 and take part in Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events, the White House said.

APEC consists of 21 member economies, including the U.S., and "is the premier forum for facilitating economic growth, cooperation, trade and investment in the Asia-Pacific region," according to the State Department.

Trump will head to the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi Nov. 11 “for an official visit and bilateral engagements with President Tran Dai Quang and other senior Vietnamese leaders,” the White House said.

Philippines

Trump is expected to arrive in Manila on Nov. 12 to attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 50th anniversary dinner, the White House said.

McMaster said that during the event, Trump "will discuss how to strengthen partnerships across the Indo-Pacific to further efforts against transnational terrorist organizations."

ASEAN consists of 10 members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

One day later, Trump will “celebrate the 40th anniversary of U.S.-ASEAN relations at the U.S.-ASEAN Summit,” the White House said.

He’s also expected to meet that day with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been accused of human rights abuses, including killing suspected drug dealers. The White House has said that Trump could raise concerns about the program.

But a senior administration official who spoke last week said that Trump and Duterte have "a warm rapport," The Guardian reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.