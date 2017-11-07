Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS

Trump delivers remarks in South Korea -- live blog

Fox News
close
The president speaks in Seoul, South Korea as part of the first Asia trip of his presidency.

President Trump's speech to the Korean National Assembly

The president speaks in Seoul, South Korea as part of the first Asia trip of his presidency.

President Trump speaks to the Korean National Assembly as part of his first presidential trip to Asia.

Follow FoxNews.com's live blog below. Mobile users click here.