NJ Rep. LoBiondo to retire after 12 terms

New Jersey Rep. Frank LoBiondo has announced that he will retire at the end of his term.

LoBiondo, 71, joins several other House GOP moderates, including Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Florida, who have decided not to seek re-election in next year's midterms.

LoBiondo was elected to Congress in 1994 as part of the so-called "Republican Revolution." He represents a wide swath of southern New Jersey and serves on the Armed Services Committee and the Transportation panel in the House.

Last month, LoBiondo was one of 20 House Republicans to vote against a $4 trillion budget framework for tax reform over plans to limit state and local tax deductions.

His departure gives Democrats a shot at the seat in a district that President Barack Obama won easily in two elections.

Fox News' Chad Pergram and the Associated Press contributed to this report.