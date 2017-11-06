Anthony Weiner to begin prison sentence for sexting conviction

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., will begin his 21 month prison sentence on Monday after being found guilty of sexting a 15-year-old girl.

Weiner, 53, was sentenced in September after court papers showed that he repeatedly encouraged an underage girl to undress and fondle herself over Skype, The Daily News reported.

Weiner, a Democrat, is scheduled to surrender by 2 p.m. Monday at Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts.

The facility in Ayer, about 40 miles west of Boston, has over 1,000 inmates at the medical center and over 100 more at an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

Weiner plead guilty to one count of the transfer of obscene materials to a minor and will serve out his prison time at Federal Medical Center in Devens, Mass., The Hill reported.

Following his release from prison, Weiner will be subject to online supervision, he will pay $10,000 fine and will take part in a treatment program.

The former congressman’s sex addiction came to light in 2015 after a picture surfaced that he sent of himself in his underwear with his son sleeping next to him.

Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, did not appear at his sentencing in September. She has since filed for divorce.

The Associated Press contributed to this report