Texas church shooting: Trump, politicians react

In the wake of a mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in which at least 20 are feared dead, President Donald Trump and other lawmakers reacted on social media.

Trump said that FBI and other law enforcement are on the scene, while Vice President Mike Pence wrote that he stands "against evil." First Lady Melania Trump also posted her thoughts on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump tweeted that America's "hearts are breaking" for the victims.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz expressed support for the "brave first responders" on the scene.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas asked his Twitter followers for their prayers.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response."

House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted that reports out of Texas are "devastating."

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tweeted as well.

Former Texas Governor and current Secretary of Energy Rick Perry also sent his condolences online.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered his thoughts on behalf of himself and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.