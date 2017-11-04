George H.W. Bush calls Trump a 'blowhard' in new book: 'I don't like him'

Former President George H.W. Bush says he is not too excited about "blowhard" President Trump and confirmed in a new book that he voted for Hillary Clinton.

“I don’t like him,” Bush, 93, says in the book, according to a review by The New York Times. “I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a blowhard. And I’m not too excited about him being a leader.”

In the book, titled “The Last Republicans,” the 41st president also revealed that he voted for Trump’s Democrat rival Clinton in the 2016 White House race.

The new book, by author Mark K. Undegrove, consists mostly of interviews looking back at the Republican Party over the past few decades and explores the connection between the elder Bush and his son, former President George W. Bush.

The younger Bush told Undegrove that he voted for “none of the above.”

The father and son each raise concerns that Trump has essentially blown up the GOP to the extent that the New York businessman and first-time politician could be the party’s last president for a long while, according to The Times review.

They also suggest that Trump has wrecked their longtime efforts to continue to build a political party committed to free trade and immigration and the continuation of United States as a world leader in democracy.

The preview of the new book comes after a speech by the younger Bush in which he said “bigotry seems emboldened” in the United States and warned that Americans need to reject “white supremacy.” He doesn’t specifically mention Trump by name.