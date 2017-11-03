Trump: DOJ must do 'what is right and proper' and investigate Hillary Clinton

President Trump took to his newly reactivated Twitter page Friday morning to tout revelations from a key Democratic Party insider about Hillary Clinton’s alleged backroom deals and to call for the Justice Department to launch an investigation into a series of scandals touching upon the party and its 2016 stand bearer.

“Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems,” Trump tweeted early Friday. “New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus…”

The president was referring to the latest round of allegations set by former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile, who claimed that, just as his supporters suspected, the committee was rigged to hand the 2016 Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton, over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Brazile made the explosive claim Thursday while touting her new book.

“I had promised Bernie when I took the helm of the Democratic National Committee after the convention that I would get to the bottom of whether Hillary Clinton’s team had rigged the nomination process, as a cache of emails stolen by Russian hackers and posted online had suggested,” Brazile wrote in a piece for Politico Magazine. “By Sept. 7, the day I called Bernie, I had found my proof and it broke my heart.”

The proof, according to Brazile, was a joint fundraising agreement document between the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund and Hillary for America. It had been signed in August 2015, four months after Clinton announced her candidacy and a year before she officially secured the nomination over Sanders.

“The agreement –signed by Amy Dacey, the former CEO of the DNC and Robby Mook, with a copy to Marc Elias—specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised,” Brazile wrote. “Her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the party communications director, and it would make final decision on all the other staff.”

DONNA BRAZILE: I FOUND 'PROOF' THE DNC RIGGED THE NOMINATION FOR HILLARY CLINTON

Trump reacted to the allegations against Clinton on Thursday night on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“It’s illegal, number one, and it’s really unfair to Bernie Sanders,” Trump said. “I’m not a Bernie Sanders fan, although I must say I got a lot of his votes when he was thrown out. Many of those people voted for me because of trade because I agreed with him on trade…But that was, I thought that was terrible.”

But on Friday, Trump took the opportunity to add the Brazile bombshell to a list of allegations and situations that he wants his Justice Department to investigate, including her “deleted E-mails” and “the Server,” pointing back to the months-long Clinton email investigation.

Trump also referred to “Uranium,” alluding to the controversial Obama-era Uranium One deal. The 2010 deal concerns the sale of Canadian mining company Uranium One to Russia’s Rosatom nuclear company. The U.S. was involved because the sale gave the Russians control of part of the uranium supply in the U.S. Clinton, at the time, was secretary of state.

TRUMP CALLS DNC PRIMARY-RIGGING 'ILLEGAL,' SLAMS 'FAKE' DOSSIER IN FOX NEWS INTERVIEW

Trump also referred to “Podesta,” though it is unclear if he was referring to Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta, or his brother, Clinton’s longtime confidante and 2016 campaign manager John Podesta.

This week, Tony Podesta stepped down from his lobbying firm, which was co-founded with his brother John, in the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe expanding to question Podesta’s Foreign Agent Registration (FARA) filings, and whether he was in violation of that law.

A spokesperson for Podesta told Fox News that they were compliant with their FARA filings and were “fully” cooperating with Mueller’s team.

The president tweeted again, moments later, underscoring the need for a federal probe.

"....People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it!" Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweets Friday morning come from his newly-reactivated account, which was shut down for 11-minutes on Thursday. The president blamed a “rogue employee,” and the outage prompted an internal investigation by the social media giant.