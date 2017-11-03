'Customer service' rep at Twitter briefly deactivates Trump's account

President Trump’s Twitter account was briefly deactivated on Thursday by a “customer support” worker at the social media giant, the company said in a statement, modifying its earlier response that faulted “human error.”

Twitter’s arguably most famous account was deactivated for about 11 minutes by the worker who was working the last day of his or her job at the company.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that Trump’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user "does not exist." The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.

Twitter took responsibility for the outage. In a tweeted statement, the company said Trump's account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error" by one of its employees.

But about two hours later, the company said the deactivation "was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day."

The company has in the past suspended other accounts for violating its terms and conditions. The company has resisted calls from those opposed to the president to delete his account.

"We are conducting a full internal review," the company said. It is unclear how a “costumer support” worker at the company has the ability to deactivate such a high-profile account.

A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump did not immediately address the outage after his account was reactivated. Instead, he tweeted about the GOP tax plan.

"Great Tax Cut rollout today. The lobbyists are storming Capital [sic] Hill, but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America!"

Trump has tweeted 36,000 times and has 41.7 million followers. The Washington Post pointed out that Trump credited social media for its role in getting him elected.

He told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that “You have to keep people interested.”