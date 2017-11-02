Trump's Twitter account taken down by employee on last day with company

President Trump's personal Twitter account was taken down Thursday evening by a customer service employee who was leaving the company, the social media giant confirmed.

Trump's @realDonaldTrump account went offline shortly before 7 p.m. ET, providing the error message "Sorry that page doesn't exist." The account was restored minutes later.

Twitter released a statement an hour after the outage saying the account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee."

"The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," the company said.

Twitter later confirmed at 10 p.m. that Trump's account was taken down by a customer support employee "who did this on the employee's last day."

The company added, "We are conducting a full internal review." It did not say whether the employee would be punished in any way.

Trump did not immediately address the outage after his account was reactivated. Instead, he tweeted about the GOP tax plan.

"Great Tax Cut rollout today. The lobbyists are storming Capital [sic] Hill, but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America!"