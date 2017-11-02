Expand / Collapse search
Trump's Twitter account goes down due to employee 'error'

Trump's Twitter account was "inadvertently deactivated" Thursday evening, according to Twitter.

President Trump's personal Twitter account went down briefly Thursday evening.

Trump's @realDonaldTrump account went offline shortly before 7 p.m. ET, providing the error message "Sorry that page doesn't exist." The account was restored minutes later.

Twitter released a statement an hour after the outage saying the account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee."

"The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," the company said.

Trump did not immediately address the outage after his account was reactivated. Instead, he tweeted about the GOP tax plan.

"Great Tax Cut rollout today. The lobbyists are storming Capital [sic] Hill, but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America!"