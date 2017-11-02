Trump unleashes new threat on North Korea in Fox News interview

President Trump let loose with new threats against North Korea in an interview on “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday.

“We have one problem. That’s called North Korea,” Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

“I must tell you North Korea’s a thing that I think we will solve and if we don’t solve it, it’s not going to be very pleasant for them. It's not going to be very pleasant for anybody,” Trump warned. He did not elaborate.

The warning came just one day before the president is set to embark on a 10-day trip to Asia. It includes planned stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines, after an initial stop in Hawaii.

Trump told Fox News he may also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin is very important because they can help us with North Korea,” Trump told Ingraham.

The president’s main goal during the trip will be to strengthen “international resolve to denuclearize North Korea,” National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Thursday during the White House press briefing.

“I think a lot of good things are going to happen. I think this is one of the more important trips a president has made,” Trump said.