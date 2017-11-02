Ivanka Trump, in Japan, says harassment of women at work can't be tolerated

Harassment of women in the workplace cannot be tolerated, Ivanka Trump said at a Tokyo conference on women’s advancement.

President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser spoke Friday at the World Assembly for Women amid growing attention to sexual harassment of women in Hollywood and other industries in the United States.

Ivanka Trump also said workplaces need to make further efforts to respect women’s values and accommodate work-family balance.

She came to Japan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and is set to leave one day before her father arrives here Sunday.

President Trump starts his first official Asia tour in Japan.

Trump will play golf and talk with Abe and meet with Emperor Akihito and relatives of people abducted by North Korea.