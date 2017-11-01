Lawmakers release Russia-linked Facebook ads

Lawmakers have released troves of Facebook ads linked to a Russian internet agency and meant to influence American public opinion.

The ads were released Wednesday as officials from Facebook and other social media companies faced criticism for not doing enough to prevent Russian agents from interfering with the American political process. Many of the ads purchased during the 2016 election focused on divisive social issues like immigration and gay rights.

In preparation for hearings this week, Facebook disclosed that content generated by a Russian group, the Internet Research Agency, potentially reached as many as 126 million users. Facebook had earlier turned over more than 3,000 advertisements linked to that group.

Twitter also disclosed that it has uncovered and shut down 2,752 accounts linked to the same group.