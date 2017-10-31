NYC attack: Trump calls driver 'sick and deranged'

President Trump reacted to the terror attack in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday by saying it was done by a “sick and deranged person.”

“In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person,” the president tweeted. “Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

Authorities said at least eight people died and nine were injured after a driver plowed into a bike path in New York on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they have taken a person, who was shot twice, into custody.