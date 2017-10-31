Manafort spent over $1.3 million at clothing stores, indictment says

Paul Manafort apparenty has expensive taste in clothes, according to a 31-page federal indictment unsealed on Monday that charged the former Trump campaign manager with money laundering among other allegations.

Manafort had bought $520,000 worth of clothing in a four-year period from Beverly Hills’ ultra-luxury shopping district ($128,280 of which was in one purchase) between June 2008 and December 2012, from a vendor simply known as Vendor H, the indictment said.

Around the same time, Manafort spent $849,215 at an unnamed men’s clothing store in New York, the indictment said.

Manafort spent $1 million at an antique rug store in Virginia, $1.3 million on home automation, lighting, and home entertainment in his New York’s Hamptons home, $820,240 with two different landscapers, down payments on three range rovers and $1.3 million on clothing.

Federal agents executed a search warrant in July at his Virginia home and took pictures of his suit collection.

Manafort and his associate Rick Gates pleaded not guilty on Monday after being indicted on 12 counts by a federal grand jury as part of the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign officials in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty to all charges. A judge set bond at $10 million for Manafort, and $5 million for Gates. Both sides agreed to home detention.