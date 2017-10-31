Hillary Clinton says 'I have a great chapter about Russia' in my book when asked about Mueller indictments

Former Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday brushed off questions about the unsealing of the first indictments under special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, pointing reporters to her latest book for comment.

"I have a great chapter about Russia in here," Clinton responded to shouted queries from the press at an event in Winnetka, Ill., where she was promoting her 2016 campaign memoir, What Happened.

“You can find out what happened and what is still happening,” she added, according to ABC News.

Earlier on Monday, Trump campaign associates Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were charged with a 12-count indictment as part of the investigation into possible connections between Trump's team and the Kremlin.

It was also revealed another campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russians during an interview in January.

Click for more from the Washington Examiner.