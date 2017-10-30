US captures key militant in Benghazi attack

American special operations forces captured a militant Sunday who was allegedly involved in the attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound and CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, two US officials confirmed to Fox News.

US official identified the suspect as Mustafa al-Imam.

The attack resulted in the death of the American ambassador and three other Americans.

The White House is expected to release more details shortly.

The officials say U.S. commandos captured al-Imam in Libya and are transporting him back to the U.S. The officials say the mission was approved by PresidentTrump and carried out in coordination with Libya’s internationally recognized government.

The Associated Press first reported the capture.

The September 11, 2012 attack killed Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans: Sean Smith, an information management officer with the U.S. Foreign Service, and two former Navy SEALs, Glen Doherty and Tyrone S. Woods.

Earlier this month, the trial of Ahmed Abu Khattala began, the alleged mastermind of the 2012 attacks. It’s not clear if the suspect detailed by US special operations forces is one of Khattala’s lieutenants.

Khatallah had been awaiting trail since 2014, when US Army commandos and FBI agents captured him in Benghazi and put him on a Navy ship for detention in an American prison inside the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.